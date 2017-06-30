Stephen Curry’s jersey from NBA Finals sells for record price

The jersey worn by Stephen Curry during Game 3 of this year’s NBA Finals sold at an auction Thursday night, and it went for a record amount of cash.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the game-worn jersey sold for $135,060. The previous record for a piece of game-used NBA memorabilia was $100,040, which someone paid for the jersey Kobe Bryant wore in his final All-Star game last year.

For whatever reason, the jerseys worn by LeBron James ($92,020) and Kevin Durant ($71,260) sold for far less than Curry’s. Durant actually scored a team-high 31 points in Golden State’s Game 3 win, including 14 in the fourth quarter. LeBron led all scorers with 39.

While it’s hard to imagine a jersey fetching six figures, that seems a lot less strange than someone spending $3,190 last year on an item Curry slobbered all over.