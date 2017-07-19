Stephen Jackson trashes DeMarre Carroll: ‘he’s not good enough to have an opinion’

Wednesday on ESPN’s The Jump, Jackson trashed new Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Carroll has had some less than favorable things to say about Toronto, his former team. Recently, he said there was a “lack of trust” among teammates that hindered their success. He’s also said he didn’t succeed with the Raptors because he’s “not a one-on-one player.”

These seem like thinly veiled shots at the Raptors’ stars, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, and Jackson thought they were unnecessary.

“DeMarre Carroll, why are you even talking?” Jackson said. “If anyone passes you the ball you should be happy. Play defense. You’re Bruce Bowen. Just go in the corner and shoot threes and be happy. You shouldn’t even have an input, you’re not good! … He’s not good enough to have an opinion. He’s not. Everybody has a voice in the NBA now.”

Jackson wasn’t the only one with that perspective. Paul Pierce shared Jackson’s point of view. Check out their takes below.

captain jack goes innnnnn on carroll pic.twitter.com/fyvHVUaCZX — William Lou (@william_lou) July 19, 2017

Their point is fair: Carroll is a nice rotation player, but why trash your former team on the way out — particularly when your former team was relatively successful? It just makes you look salty.