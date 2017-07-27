Stephon Marbury goes on Twitter rant about Derrick Rose’s contract

Stephon Marbury is sounding off on the plight of a fellow ex-All-Star guard.

The former NBA star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to rant about the one-year, $2.1 million deal that Derrick Rose signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, citing Rose’s 2011 MVP Award and even calling out LeBron James.

I think it's a crime that Derrick Rose is being paid this amount of money, when you have guys that can't chew gum and walk making more. — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

WTF is going on in the NBA. I've watched guys that shouldn't be in the game let alone the money their getting. Drose is a Monster! https://t.co/I93tuBElF6 — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

Really? A MVP for that amount of money. Not even haters will agree with the price tag https://t.co/qILh14PkQt — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

Dude is one of the strongest PG to play. Him coming back from major injures should show his work ethic and commitment. This isn't cool! https://t.co/ckdqpK3rcl — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

I pray that's what he says but Lebron should of stepped in. Maybe he's leaving so he doesn't care but my man should be eating healthier https://t.co/dts3xsxdhu — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

To be fair, there’s often some financial trade-off involved when it comes to signing with a championship contender. But even considering his injury history, Rose’s contract was still well-below market value for a 28-year-old who averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Marbury of all people knows that every dollar counts, but it may ultimately be worth it for Rose, getting to vie for the NBA title that Marbury never won.