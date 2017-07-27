Ad Unit
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Stephon Marbury goes on Twitter rant about Derrick Rose’s contract

July 27, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Stephon Marbury is sounding off on the plight of a fellow ex-All-Star guard.

The former NBA star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to rant about the one-year, $2.1 million deal that Derrick Rose signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, citing Rose’s 2011 MVP Award and even calling out LeBron James.

To be fair, there’s often some financial trade-off involved when it comes to signing with a championship contender. But even considering his injury history, Rose’s contract was still well-below market value for a 28-year-old who averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Marbury of all people knows that every dollar counts, but it may ultimately be worth it for Rose, getting to vie for the NBA title that Marbury never won.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus