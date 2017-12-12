Steve Kerr celebrates Alabama senate results with funny tweets

Steve Kerr is an NBA coach who is active in the political realm and not shy about sharing his views, and he did just that on Tuesday.

Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday surprisingly won a special election over Roy Moore to become Alabama’s next state senator. The result marks the first time Alabama has had a democratic senator since 1992.

Kerr, who is a democrat, responded to the result with the following tweets:

Roll Tide! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) December 13, 2017

War Eagle! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) December 13, 2017

Obviously Kerr is pleased with the result and cheering on Alabama by yelling out the rallying cry for the state’s two colleges. At least this time he was able to do so without revealing sensitive personal information.