Steve Kerr: Celtics are ‘team of the future in the East’

Steve Kerr has been impressed by the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors coach said Tuesday that he thinks the Celtics are the “team of the future” in the Eastern Conference, and wondered if they could contend right now.

“It sure looks like Boston is the team of the future in the East, with the assets that they still have and their young talent and their coaching, and Kyrie [Irving] is amazing,” Kerr said, via Chris Haynes of ESPN. “That looks like a team that is going to be at the top of the East for a long time to come. Whether their time is now or the future, that’s to be determined, but they sure look like they want it to be right now.”

Kerr was particularly impressed at Boston’s ability to integrate new veteran players while ensuring that their younger options keep developing as well.

“They’re really sound, and they’re motivated,” he said. “It’s a team that’s been on the rise the last couple of years. They lost in the conference finals. They want to win a championship, and it looks like it. Even without Gordon Hayward and that awful injury, Boston is just crushing people. So, it’s going to be really fun to go against them on Thursday. We know how tough it’s going to be.”

The Celtics have been drawing lots of praise from across the league, and it will be interesting to see how they match up with Golden State when they first meet on Thursday. Kerr certainly seems to think that they, not the Cleveland Cavaliers, may prove to be his primary long-term foe.