Steve Kerr has classic quote about how he dealt with shooting slumps as a player

Steve Kerr coaches two of the greatest shooters of all-time and is himself the NBA’s career leader in three-point percentage, so he probably knows a thing or two about how to get out of a shooting slump.

Speaking with reporters before his Golden State Warriors played the New York Knicks on Sunday, Kerr was asked how he dealt with slumps as a player and dropped this priceless line, per Scott Cacciola of the New York Times.

Steve Kerr on how he dealt with shooting slumps as player: "I'd usually go have a couple of beers." Right after the game? "Maybe halftime." — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) March 5, 2017

Golden State’s “Splash Brothers,” Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, entered play on Sunday a combined 11-for-63 (17.5 percent) from deep over their last three games, which is why the issue arose. But they ultimately teamed up to go 9-for-22 (40.9 percent) from deep for 60 points to help down the Knicks, so perhaps they actually took the advice of their always cheeky head coach.