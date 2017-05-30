Steve Kerr intends to ‘coach for a long time’ despite back

Steve Kerr may be missing games during the NBA playoffs because of his back condition, but he doesn’t expect the issue to prevent him from coaching the rest of his life.

The Golden State Warriors head coach spoke with the San Jose Mercury News’ Tim Kawakami about his back and coaching future. Kerr has not coached the Warriors since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs. Assistant Mike Brown has been leading the team since then, and Golden State has gone undefeated.

Kerr is not expecting to coach the Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals either even though his team has had more than a week off. But as far as long-term plans go, Kerr insists he will coach again.

When asked by Kawakami if he will coach again, Kerr said h-ll yeah.

“It’s been kind of a mystery and that’s what so frustrating. But I have every intention to coach for a long time,” Kerr said. “It’s scary stuff and still hoping for a better resolution to it.”

There is no timetable for Kerr’s return because he has been dealing with a difficult pain issue. He experienced horrific symptoms following a back surgery two years ago after he was leaking spinal fluids. Some of those same symptoms have reappeared, but the good news is he plans to get the best of this.