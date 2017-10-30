Steve Kerr expects to sign contract extension next summer

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is reportedly likely to sign a contract extension next summer, citing a desire to make sure he’s healthy enough to coach long-term.

Kerr, general manager Bob Myers, and owner Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of the Athletic that the sides agreed to defer talks to the summer to ensure Kerr is healthy enough to coach.

“We just agreed we’d wait,” Kerr said. “I’ve got two years left on my deal and wanted to make sure that everything went well this year health-wise. And I don’t anticipate any issues going forward.

“I don’t have any desire to be anywhere else. So I’m sure when we get down to it, we’ll come to an agreement pretty quickly.”

Lacob said that he envisions Kerr coaching the Warriors for a long time to come, health-permitting.

“I would expect him to be our coach for a long time,” Lacob said. “We did try, but I think he basically just wanted to wait and see how his health was, that was the primary thing.

“We had a couple years to go, so we understood that. He understood that. I suspect we’ll probably not deal with it during the season and next summer we’ll talk again.”

Kerr has blamed his health for the lack of an extension before, but everyone involved sounds optimistic he’ll get through the season without issue and sign an extension then.