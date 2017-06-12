Steve Kerr downplays pressure on Warriors ahead of Game 5

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t think his team is under that much pressure with Game 5 of the NBA Finals looming.

The Warriors are up 3-1 in the series, but they blew such a lead in 2016 and face the prospect of having to return to Cleveland if they are defeated tonight. Kerr, though, thinks the consequences are much more dire for Cleveland.

Steve Kerr on if his team feels pressure to win Game 5: "Probably not as much pressure as they do. Just doing the math." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 12, 2017

Kerr has a point. They won’t be happy about it, but there is a future for the Warriors even if they lose Game 5. The Cavaliers have tried to pile the pressure on Golden State, but the bottom line is, Monday night is do-or-die for only one team, and it isn’t the Warriors. On the other hand, most observers don’t have any expectations for the Cavaliers, either.