Steve Kerr freaks out on referees, gets ejected (Video)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was certainly not a happy camper during Saturday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

After two questionable back-to-back foul calls against Dubs big man Kevon Looney in the third quarter, Kerr went nuts on the referees and came at them with a tirade of profanities. He was promptly ejected from the game and had to be restrained by assistant coach Mike Brown.

The ejection was the first of Kerr’s head coaching career and came at the same arena (Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center) where Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, Kerr’s former lead assistant, had his first career ejection earlier this season, per Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.

That was Kerr's first career ejection. Luke Walton had his first ejection here this season, too. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 5, 2017

Perhaps Kerr would be better off just leaving the sideline outbursts to this Western Conference coaching adversary.

Video via NBA Reddit