Steve Kerr: Game 3 was our toughest effort of season

Steve Kerr summed things up well after his Golden State Warriors pulled out a 118-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Warriors coach talked about the challenge the team overcame:

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: "It wasn't our smartest game that we played all year, but it was probably our toughest." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 8, 2017

The Warriors were down late but didn’t fret and came back to take it all. They took the lead on a 3-pointer by Kevin Durant, and they secured the game with a nice steal from Andre Iguodala.

Sometimes the games where you’re at the best aren’t the most important; it’s the ones where you have to work the hardest and overcome that help build the most mental toughness.