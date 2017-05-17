Steve Kerr plans to join Warriors for road games in San Antonio

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr continues to see his health improve.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game that Kerr plans to join the team on the road for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, via Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group.

Kerr will not coach either of the games from the sideline, but the fact that he is well enough to travel demonstrates that his health has clearly improved in the last week or two.

While Kerr won’t coach, he will likely sit in on coaches meetings, observe practices, and join the team in the arena at games, as he has done for the first two games of the series at home. There remains no official timetable for his return to the sidelines.