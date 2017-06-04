Steve Kerr cracks joke about Mike Brown’s interim coaching

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has been in charge of the team on an interim basis for 11 of the team’s 13 playoff games this season, and the Warriors won all of them.

Steve Kerr isn’t impressed.

With Kerr poised to return to the sideline Sunday night for the first time since Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, he offered an amusing assessment of his assistant’s interim work over the last month and a half.

Kerr joking: "The numbers are totally deceiving. You can talk 15-0 or whatever (Mike) was, but I think team is falling apart at the seams." — Fast Break (@GSWFastBreak) June 4, 2017

Kerr is getting back just in time, clearly. He intends to coach the rest of the series, and he can pull his team out of this crisis that has them three wins away from an NBA title.