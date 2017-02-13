Steve Kerr jokes about Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook interacting at All-Star Game

Steve Kerr will have the potentially difficult task of managing Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the same team at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

With that in mind, Kerr, the Western Conference coach, has a bonding activity in mind.

“Maybe we’ll sing a song together,” Kerr joked Saturday, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

On a more serious note, Kerr isn’t sure how the weekend will go. He hopes the two would use the opportunity to air out their grievances, but he isn’t really expecting that to happen.

“To be honest, I haven’t read much about it so I don’t know what they’re saying to each other or at each other,” Kerr said. “I think if anything, this might be a great opportunity to sit down and talk. But I don’t know if that’s necessarily going to happen [in New Orleans].”

You get the impression that Durant would be more willing to talk than Westbrook would. The dynamic between the two will arguably be the story of the weekend.