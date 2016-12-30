Steve Kerr the latest to speak out against NBA’s L2M reports

The NBA’s practice of releasing last two-minute officiating reports has come under heavy fire lately, and now even head coaches are joining in on the roast.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered his two cents on the L2M issue after team practice on Thursday.

“I’m not a huge fan of the two-minute report myself,” Kerr said, per Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports. “It does put the refs in a tough spot. I don’t know what it accomplishes, but I do appreciate that the league is trying to be transparent about what they’re looking at, and how the refs are judged and all that. But I’m not sure to what extent it really helps anybody.

“From what I gather, every official is graded on every call,” he continued. “There’s too much gray area in basketball. I don’t believe that you can just say that every call is right or wrong. I think there’s a feel element that’s lacking right now. I could give you a lot of examples, but I just think that there should be more feel involved.”

Kerr’s viewpoint has been articulated in the last week by a couple of superstar players, including those on his team and those not on his team. But Kerr also raises an interesting perspective about the human element of the game (any baseball enthusiasts in the house?).

Instituting something similar to the MLB’s replay challenge system could help remedy the issue that Kerr is addressing, but pressure is definitely mounting on the NBA to implement some sort of changes to the one currently in place.

H/T ProBasketballTalk