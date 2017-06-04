Steve Kerr gets loud ovation from Warriors fans at Game 2

Steve Kerr returned to the bench to coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and received a great reception from the fans.

Kerr hadn’t coached the Warriors since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs due to horrible pain. But he returned for Sunday, and the fans let him know how appreciative they were to have him back:

Steve Kerr got a standing ovation tonight at @OracleArena upon coming out of the tunnel pic.twitter.com/3qcsd4j53G — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 5, 2017

Having Kerr back is not just a good sign for the Warriors, but also for anyone who cares about the coach’s well being and the overall game of basketball. The coach really seemed to appreciate the warm reception.