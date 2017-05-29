Steve Kerr not planning to return for Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors would love to have their head coach back just in time for their third straight NBA Finals appearance, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

On Monday, Steve Kerr told reporters that he is unsure if he will return at any point during the Finals but does not expect to be ready to go for Game 1.

Steve Kerr says he's still not ready to return. Says he still feels some of ailments. Mike Brown under the weather, thus why Kerr speaking. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 29, 2017

Steve Kerr says as of now, he will not be coaching Game 1 of The Finals on Thursday. But he added that it's still up in the air. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 29, 2017

Kerr, who has struggled with complications stemming from a back surgery he underwent in July 2015, said when he went out that he did not want to return and then have to leave again. He is waiting until he feels fully confident he can stay with the team, and that may not be during these Finals.

Kerr has found other ways to help his team, and the Warriors have not lost a playoff game. There’s no need for him to rush back with Mike Brown doing a good job of keeping the team on track in the interim.