Monday, May 29, 2017

Steve Kerr not planning to return for Game 1 of NBA Finals

May 29, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors would love to have their head coach back just in time for their third straight NBA Finals appearance, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

On Monday, Steve Kerr told reporters that he is unsure if he will return at any point during the Finals but does not expect to be ready to go for Game 1.

Kerr, who has struggled with complications stemming from a back surgery he underwent in July 2015, said when he went out that he did not want to return and then have to leave again. He is waiting until he feels fully confident he can stay with the team, and that may not be during these Finals.

Kerr has found other ways to help his team, and the Warriors have not lost a playoff game. There’s no need for him to rush back with Mike Brown doing a good job of keeping the team on track in the interim.


