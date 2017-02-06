Steve Kerr on referee tirade: ‘I don’t mind the explosion’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 for his Saturday night outburst, and he regrets just part of it.

Kerr told reporters Monday that he expected the fine, and he regretted the words he used, but not necessarily the outburst.

“I do feel bad for my words. I don’t mind the explosion,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury-News. “I think we’re all entitled to snap once in a while, but I used inappropriate words. I deserve to be fined.”

Kerr added that he was somewhat amused at assistant coach Mike Brown’s attempts to restrain him, saying he had no intention of starting a fight.

“Mike is like, I’m not even going anywhere. All I want to do is get a view of the official when I yell,” Kerr added. “Mike acts like I’m gonna just go and try to tackle somebody. I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going to start a fight. Mike’s, like, holding me back when I’m not even trying to get at anybody. We’re gonna have to work this thing out a little bit.”

You can see the outburst – and the restraint – by clicking here. Hopefully he and Brown can coordinate better in the future.