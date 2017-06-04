Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 of Finals, plans to coach for rest of series

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will finally be making his much-awaited return to the sideline on Sunday night.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Kerr will return to coach the Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and also plans to coach for the rest of the series.

Steve Kerr WILL coach tonight — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 4, 2017

"The intention is to coach the rest of the series," —@SteveKerr pic.twitter.com/ZjzUlZUFFh — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 4, 2017

The 51-year-old Kerr had been out since Golden State’s Round 1 series against the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering a recurrence of health complications from his back surgeries (full details here). The team had gone 11-0 in his absence this postseason with lead assistant Mike Brown at the helm.

Kerr had been making steady progress in the last few weeks and recently said that he plans to coach for a long time, so this is obviously excellent news.