Steve Kerr could reportedly return for Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors didn’t look like they needed a boost with the way they dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night, but they may still be getting one for Game 2.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes are reporting that there is “some optimism” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could return for Game 2 as long as he does not suffer an setbacks before Sunday. A source close to Kerr also told ESPN’s Marc Spears that Kerr is “feeling better.”

Kerr reportedly felt well enough earlier in the week that he thought there was a chance he could coach in Game 1, but he was still experiencing some discomfort on Wednesday and would rather have several good days in a row before returning.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Thursday that there is still no rush for Kerr to make a decision. While Kerr has expressed a desire to not leave the team wondering about his status going forward, Myers has no problem with him continuing to take things day by day.

Golden State is now 13-0 in the postseason after a 113-91 win over the Cavs in Game 1. Kerr has found other ways to help the team during the playoff run while he has been absent from the sideline. The Warriors would love to get him back now that they’re out to a 1-0 series lead.