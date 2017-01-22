Steve Kerr cracks political joke about Sean Spicer

Steve Kerr is no fan of new president Donald Trump, and he continued to make that clear on Saturday. Only this time he shared his feelings via a joke.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic 118-98 on Sunday. Before the game, Kerr, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, was introduced as a former Magic “star.” Such an introduction was quite the stretch given that Kerr only played 47 games for the Magic.

“I told my buddy, the PA announcer, that I was here three months and scored a total of 12 points,” Kerr said with a laugh after the game, via the San Jose Mercury News. “You’re going to have to look that up. It might have been 14.”

Kerr was then asked if that was like “alternative facts,” which is a term used by Trump’s staff to dispute facts about his inauguration attendance numbers. That’s when Kerr zinged White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was in a dispute with the media about their reporting of Trump’s inauguration attendance and grossly exaggerated things.

“Sean Spicer will be talking about my Magic career any second now,” Kerr said. “14,000 points. Best player in Orlando Magic history.”

Steve Kerr on his in unmemorable, short Magic career: "Sean Spicer will be talking about my career any second. 14,000 points." pic.twitter.com/XvvuUfKoNW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2017

Between Kerr, Stan Van Gundy and Gregg Popovich, Trump sure doesn’t have many allies in the NBA coaching world. Here’s what Kerr said when Trump was elected.