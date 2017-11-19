Steve Kerr breaks out slinky after sharing lineup news with reporters

Steve Kerr is now bringing props to his press conferences.

The Golden State Warriors head coach has been getting cheeky with reporters lately when making lineup announcements. Earlier this month, he busted out some nail clippers after telling reporters that Andre Iguodala would start, because he knew they would need a moment to tweet the news.

Steve Kerr really really took out some nail clippers and gave reporters some time to tweet @KNBR pic.twitter.com/JRTdfvC3OP — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 9, 2017

On Sunday, it was more of the same, only this time he used a new prop. After sharing that Omri Casspi would be starting, Kerr started playing with a slinky.

Kerr’s having a lot of fun with things these days. It’s only November and there’s a long season ahead, so he has to do anything to keep things fresh.