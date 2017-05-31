Steve Kerr’s son to join Spurs as video coordinator

Thanksgiving dinner at the Kerr household may have just gotten a little more contentious.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Tuesday that his 24-year-old son Nick will be joining the San Antonio Spurs after the season as a video coordinator, per Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News.

The Kerr family has prior ties to San Antonio — Steve played there for four seasons under head coach Gregg Popovich, winning NBA titles in 1999 and 2003. But these days, the Spurs and the Warriors are big-time Western rivals with the latter having just swept the former in the Conference Finals. Hopefully, the friendly jabs between the Popovich and Kerr camps continue with the arrival of Nick in San Antonio.