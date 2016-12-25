Steve Kerr: Steph Curry still ‘adapting’ to new Warriors

Stephen Curry’s numbers are down across the board from his MVP seasons, and his head coach believes that’s just because the superstar is adjusting to his new team.

Curry’s field goal percentage (46.8) and assists (5.9 per game) are his lowest marks since the 2012-2013 season. His 3-point percentage (40.1) is the worst of his career, far behind from the record-breaking 403 he made a season ago.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that the reason for the worse numbers has to do with Curry adapting to his new team, which includes sharing the ball with Kevin Durant.

“Not having the ball in his hands, that is an adjustment to make, usage rate, all that kind of stuff,” Kerr said before Sunday’s Warriors-Cavs game. “I think there’s still some adapting going on, for him and for the team.”

Curry made a big 3-pointer at the end of the Christmas game against the Cavs, but his team lost 109-108. Curry also only had 15 points on 4 of 11 shooting as he took fewer shots than both Durant and Klay Thompson, who scored 36 and 24 points respectively.

The Warriors don’t have much to panic about as they’re still 27-5 and a stellar team, but like Kerr said, it’s clear Curry is adjusting to not having the ball as much as he used to.