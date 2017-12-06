Steve Kerr thinks Stephen Curry injury is ‘good thing’ for Warriors

On the surface, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry being out for at least two weeks isn’t good news for the team. Coach Steve Kerr, however, has found the silver lining.

Kerr said Wednesday that he believes the Curry injury could prove to be a good thing in the long run for the Warriors. He compared the injury to Kevin Durant’s last season, which coincided with a 14-game win streak as the Warriors learned to win in other ways.

“We’re faced with a real challenge. Steph is the guy that makes us go,” Kerr said, via Mark Medina of Bay Area News Group. “We have great players, but Steph is the engine. Everything we do revolves around him. We’re going to have to adapt and have to execute better. Our cutting has to be sharper. Our screening has to be better. Our decision making has to be better. In the long run, I think it’ll be a good thing.

“Big-picture wise over the next couple of weeks, it’s an opportunity for our team to get better. We have to and have no choice to be more more proficient and more precise with the way we play. We have too look at it as that opportunity.”

The Warriors struggled at first when Durant went down last season, but thanks in part to Curry’s leadership, they pulled it together and went on a winning run without him. Now it will be up to Durant to play that role in Curry’s absence.