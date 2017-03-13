Steve Kerr thinks current struggles will help Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have lost five of their last seven games, the roughest regular season stretch they’ve had in the Steve Kerr era, and are in legitimate danger of dropping out of the top seed in the Western Conference.

Kerr thinks this will actually be beneficial for the team going forward.

“This is gonna sound crazy. I kind of like it. I actually kind of like it,” Kerr said of the Warriors’ difficult stretch, via Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group. “I think we need some adversity. We obviously have some, probably, for the first time in two and a half years during the regular season. I think adversity can help. It forces you to examine what you’re doing and clean some things up and get right, and I think this is going to be good for us in the long run. We’re going to tighten up a lot of things.

“I thought last year we just kept winning through a lot of the slippage late in the season. It helped us hang that tiny little banner on the wall over there, but we didn’t hang the big one over there, and we like the big one better. I think this could be, in a weird way, could be helpful down the stretch.”

As Kerr said, the Warriors set a regular season wins record last season, but didn’t win the NBA title. This may toughen them up. They’re having to learn to play without Kevin Durant and fight through some difficulties that they didn’t deal with until the NBA Finals last season, at which point it was really too late to adjust.