Steve Kerr wears ‘SuperVillains’ shirt at Warriors practice

The Golden State Warriors have embraced their label as the “villains” of the NBA since they went out and signed Kevin Durant, and they continue to own it even in the NBA Finals.

At practice on Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was spotted wearing a shirt that read “SuperVillains” across the front.

Steve Kerr with the "Supervillans" t-shirt pic.twitter.com/PSx53wBDPs — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 11, 2017

The Warriors have been utterly dominant in the postseason. Their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Finals was just their first in 16 playoff games. With reports swirling that Kevin Durant could take less money to help Golden State keep its core together this offseason, it’s possible the Warriors could be making fans resent them for years to come.

While it may seem surprising that Kerr would wear a shirt like that, this is the same guy who recently had a perfect response to NBA legends saying their teams would beat this year’s Warriors team. Kerr never shies away from criticism.