Steve Kerr surprised Warriors favored over Cavs in NBA Finals

Steve Kerr may appreciate the respect given to his Golden State Warriors, but he doesn’t agree with the logic behind his team being favored over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Kerr met with the media on Monday ahead of Thursday’s Game 1 of the Finals and expressed his surprise about his team being favored.

Count Steve Kerr among those who are surprised the Warriors are favored in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/gA5k5UdXqW — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 29, 2017

“I’m surprised too. Are you kidding me? They’re a great team, they’re the champs — we’re trying to achieve what they took from us last year,” Kerr said.

The Cavs are the defending champs, but it’s hard to argue that the Warriors aren’t improved from last season. As it is, they’ve had a better regular season record than the Cavs two seasons in a row, and they were up 3-1 in the NBA Finals last year before losing it. They also have gone 12-0 in the postseason, while the Cavs have dropped a game. It’s understandable why they would be favored. It’s also understandable why Kevin Love had a similar reaction to Kerr.