Steve Kerr thought original technical foul was called on Draymond Green

Even Steve Kerr was confused by the way the referees handled the Draymond Green un-ejection in Game 4.

Green appeared to pick up his second technical foul of Game 4 of the NBA Finals during the third quarter on Friday, but the officials later said his first tech was actually on Steve Kerr (full details here).

After the game, Kerr was asked about the first technical foul, which was originally attributed to Green, but was later said to be Kerr’s.

“I thought they called it on Draymond,” Kerr said. “I thought I deserved it. But I thought I heard the PA announcer say the first was on Draymond. Then I thought the second one Draymond was going to get kicked out. But they explained the first one was on me.”

Here was Cavaliers coach Ty Lue’s response:

#Cavaliers Coach Ty Lue on the technical foul that moved from Draymond to Steve Kerr. That smile at the end… pic.twitter.com/bUZwslgopB — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2017

One of two things happened: Either the official scorer and PA announcer and everyone at the table misheard the referee when the first tech was handed out, or the officials changed the first tech to Kerr so that Green wouldn’t be ejected in the third quarter.