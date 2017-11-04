Steve Kerr says his tirade against official was ’embarrassing’

Steve Kerr’s foul-mouthed tirade against a referee may have amused the internet, but the Golden State Warriors coach was less impressed when he saw it for himself.

Kerr was seen saying “f— you mother——” to an official during the Warriors’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and he was apologetic and embarrassed upon seeing the video.

“I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can’t use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It’s just awful. When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my God. What’s the matter with me?’

“I’m always going to get on refs to stick up for my guys and that’s the point, but I can’t use that kind of language.”

Kerr has blown up at referees before, and he probably will again — it’s more the matter of his anger that bothered him.