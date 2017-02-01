Steve Kerr accidentally tweets email address while supporting Washington Post

Steve Kerr has not been shy about involving himself in political discussions since Donald Trump was elected president, and he may have accidentally given fans and critics a direct line to contact him with a politically-influenced tweet on Wednesday.

Kerr wanted to let his 280,000-plus Twitter followers know that the Washington Post is a good source of news, so he tweeted a photo showing that he had just subscribed to the newspaper digitally.

I subscribed to the Washington Post today because facts matter. #PressOn pic.twitter.com/pMEdVa4qWZ — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) February 1, 2017

Good for you, Steve, but did anyone notice the little email icon at the bottom of the Warriors coach’s computer screen? It says Kerr has 3,695 unread emails. You might look at that and conclude that the guy simply never clears his inbox, but there’s more to it than that.

As Barry Petchesky of Deadspin notes, Kerr’s original screenshot revealed his personal email address. That tweet remained live for about five minutes, which likely explains the thousands of emails Kerr was flooded with.

There are probably more than a few people out there who don’t appreciate the political jokes Kerr has cracked lately. If Kerr doesn’t care to hear feedback from those people, he’s going to have to change his email address.