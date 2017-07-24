Steve Kerr wants JaVale McGee back

Steve Kerr is hoping to have his pogo stick big man back for another hurrah.

Speaking over the weekend, the Golden State Warriors head coach said that he would like for the team to bring back JaVale McGee.

“I’d like to see JaVale back, and we’ll see how that shakes out,” said Kerr, according to Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area. “We’d love to have him back. If he doesn’t come back, then I think we would be patient and explore our options. But we feel great about what we have heading into the season.”

The 29-year-old McGee impressed in limited minutes off the bench for Golden State during their title run last season, using his activity and athleticism to impact games on both ends. But he is reportedly unhappy with the team over the way the offseason has played out, desiring more money and a bigger role.

The Warriors already have 14 of 15 roster spots filled and can probably only offer McGee the same minimum salary he was playing for last year. Thus, it’s unclear if McGee shares Kerr’s sentiment as well, especially since his value is arguably at its peak right now, and he already has his championship ring.