Steve Kerr: Warriors will ‘get greedy,’ be even better next season

Don’t think the Golden State Warriors have any plans to rest on their laurels.

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed on The TK Show Wednesday that expects the Warriors to be hungry and better than ever in 2017-18.

“I think we will definitely be better next year, from the experience of this year — from having KD have a year under his belt and a comfort level with his teammates and his surroundings,” Kerr said, via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And being a champion — I think guys like KD, there’s a weight lifted off their shoulders when they win their first one.

“I think we saw it with LeBron when LeBron won his first title in Miami. To me, if you look at LeBron now compared to that first title, he’s dramatically better. Dramatically. And I think a big part of that is just that weight being lifted. It’s like you’re playing with house money now. You don’t have that pressure, nearly as much pressure anymore. So I think you’ll see some of that with KD, you’ll see some of that with our team.”

Kerr cautioned that Golden State will need to retain or replace key pieces, but he expects the returning players to not be satisfied.

“There’s two ways it can go — you can rest on your laurels or you can say, ‘Let’s get greedy,'” Kerr said. “And I know our guys, and they’re gonna get greedy, and they’re not gonna stop working.”

The Warriors are already making sacrifices to try and keep as much of the team together as possible. It’s a pretty clear indicator that they’re not satisfied with what they already have.