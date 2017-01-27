Steve Kerr won’t say if he’ll play Russell Westbrook with his Big 4 in ASG

Steve Kerr isn’t tipping his hand as to how he plans to approach the most intriguing subplot in this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Kerr, who will once again be coaching the Western Conference All-Stars, was coy when asked by Chris Haynes of ESPN if he would play his Big 4 of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson with Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook.

I did it for American people. I asked Kerr if Russell Westbrook will play with his 4 in All-Star Game. He stared at me, smiled, walked away. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2017

Green, Thompson, and Westbrook were announced as West All-Star reserves on Thursday, joining Durant and Curry, who were voted in as starters.

Considering Westbrook’s blood feud with his ex-teammate Durant (and by association, Durant’s new running mates on the Golden State Warriors), the image of Westbrook sharing the floor with the Dubs Big 4 and freezing them out by shooting the ball on every single possession would be some top-notch entertainment. But we may have to wait until the game itself on February 19 to find out if it becomes a reality.