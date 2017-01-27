Ad Unit
Steve Kerr won’t say if he’ll play Russell Westbrook with his Big 4 in ASG

January 27, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr isn’t tipping his hand as to how he plans to approach the most intriguing subplot in this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Kerr, who will once again be coaching the Western Conference All-Stars, was coy when asked by Chris Haynes of ESPN if he would play his Big 4 of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson with Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook.

Green, Thompson, and Westbrook were announced as West All-Star reserves on Thursday, joining Durant and Curry, who were voted in as starters.

Considering Westbrook’s blood feud with his ex-teammate Durant (and by association, Durant’s new running mates on the Golden State Warriors), the image of Westbrook sharing the floor with the Dubs Big 4 and freezing them out by shooting the ball on every single possession would be some top-notch entertainment. But we may have to wait until the game itself on February 19 to find out if it becomes a reality.


