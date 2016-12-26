Steve Kerr worried about Steph Curry’s decision making

The Warriors are 27-5 and have the best record in the NBA’s Western Conference. However, all isn’t perfect in Golden State.

Stephen Curry has won the last two MVP Awards and cemented his status as one of the best players in the world and greatest shooters of all-time. That said, one area Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is concerned about are the turnovers Curry tends to commit.

Curry had three turnovers against the Cavaliers on Christmas Day and now has 90 for the season in 32 games. After their loss to 109-108 loss to Cleveland, Kerr expressed his displeasure saying the reigning MVP needs to make better decisions.

“I think he can be a little smarter, I think he can make better decisions, and that’ll help against anybody,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “But I’m not worried about him missing shots; I’m more worried about just decision-making and making sure that we’re where we need to be as a group.”

Kerr also addressed the issue in terms of the entire team, not just his star guard.

“A lot of the turnovers early were not even due to the pressure,” Kerr continued. “It was more just decision-making. Around-the-back passes in the paint, silly plays. We just have to make simple plays, and we talk about that all the time, but we’ve got to make it more of a habit.”

The Warriors play a style that sees them share the ball as well as any of us have ever seen. They currently lead the NBA in assists per game with 31.1. The next closest team is the Rockets at 25.5. However, in some instances, those passes are risky. When they look great, they make for highlight reel worthy plays. When they don’t, they lead to turnovers, which opponents can capitalize on.

The Warriors are still the favorites to make it back to represent the west in the NBA Finals. Kerr just wants to make sure they’re a finely tuned machine once they get there, which would be scary for whoever the opponent happens to be.