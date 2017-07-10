Steve Mills not expected to attend Tim Hardaway Jr press conference

The decision to sign Tim Hardaway Jr was reportedly made by New York Knicks acting general manager Steve Mills, but the executive is apparently not planning to face the media to answer questions about it.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Mills is not expected to attend Hardaway’s introductory press conference on Monday. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek will be present.

Steve Mills is not scheduled to attend Tim Hardaway Jr.'s press conference tomorrow. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 10, 2017

Jeff Hornacek, who had to answer for Derrick Rose going AWOL, now has to answer for $71 million over four years. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 10, 2017

A report from over the weekend indicated that some people within the Knicks organization were stunned by Mills’ decision to sign Hardaway to a four-year, $71 million deal. The overwhelming consensus has been that the Knicks overpaid for the 25-year-old guard.

As Isola alluded to, Phil Jackson never faced the media when all of the drama surrounding Derrick Rose unexpectedly leaving the team was unfolding several months ago. Accountability apparently isn’t a priority in the post-Jackson era, either.