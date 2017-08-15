Steve Nash blasts Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been heavily criticized for his response to the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Among those displeased with the president is future NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash.

President Trump addressed the media on Tuesday. During his remarks, he declared there was blame on both sides, not just one, for the violence which resulted in numerous injuries and a death. When asked if he would visit Charlottesville, Trump referenced a home he has in the area.

Pres. Trump: "There is blame on both sides" in Charlottesville violence. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2017

Asked if he will visit Charlottesville, Pres. Trump says he has a home at a winery in Charlottesville. (corrects: winery) — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2017

Not long after Trump made these comments, Nash took to Twitter to blast the president in a tweet that included profanity.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

Nash wasn’t the only the member of the NBA family to speak out about the president’s remarks. LeBron James did as well, although his attention was directed at something else Trump said.