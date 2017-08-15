Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Steve Nash blasts Donald Trump

August 15, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Donald Trump has been heavily criticized for his response to the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Among those displeased with the president is future NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash.

President Trump addressed the media on Tuesday. During his remarks, he declared there was blame on both sides, not just one, for the violence which resulted in numerous injuries and a death. When asked if he would visit Charlottesville, Trump referenced a home he has in the area.

Not long after Trump made these comments, Nash took to Twitter to blast the president in a tweet that included profanity.

Nash wasn’t the only the member of the NBA family to speak out about the president’s remarks. LeBron James did as well, although his attention was directed at something else Trump said.

