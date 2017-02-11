Steven Adams has great one-liner on why he doesn’t talk to Kevin Durant anymore

Kevin Durant will make his much-awaited return to Oklahoma City Saturday, but Thunder center Steven Adams doesn’t appear to be buying into the drama.

Speaking with reporters before the game, Adams had this classic deadpan about why he doesn’t talk to Durant anymore, per Royce Young of ESPN.

Steven Adams on if he's talked to KD: "No." Why's that? "He's not on my team anymore." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

That’s a mic drop moment right there, mate.

To his credit, this is just the standard way that Adams has handled business since Durant’s departure, unlike some of his fellow Thunder big men. In fact, the Durexit has really been a prime opportunity for Adams to up that quote game of his, so I guess there’s a silver lining to everything.