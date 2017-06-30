Suns expected to pursue Paul Millsap

The Phoenix Suns were expecting to get a crack at Blake Griffin in free agency, but that fell through. Now they will turn their attention to Paul Millsap.

TNT’s David Aldridge says the Suns will push for Millsap.

Now that Blake Griffin is going back to Clippers, expect Phoenix to go hard for Paul Millsap. They're fans. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

The Salt Lake Tribune’s Tony Jones says the two sides will meet on Sunday, the second day of free agency.

Per Tribune sources, the Suns and Millsap will meet on Sunday https://t.co/uk9vQ5RZSu — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 1, 2017

Sacramento, Minnesota and Denver are other teams vying to sign Millsap. The 32-year-old forward averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season for the Hawks.