Suns expected to pursue Paul Millsap

June 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Paul Millsap

The Phoenix Suns were expecting to get a crack at Blake Griffin in free agency, but that fell through. Now they will turn their attention to Paul Millsap.

TNT’s David Aldridge says the Suns will push for Millsap.

The Salt Lake Tribune’s Tony Jones says the two sides will meet on Sunday, the second day of free agency.

Sacramento, Minnesota and Denver are other teams vying to sign Millsap. The 32-year-old forward averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season for the Hawks.


