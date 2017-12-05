Suns say Devin Booker has strain, will be evaluated

The initial news on Devin Booker appears to be somewhat encouraging.

Booker left Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns-Toronto Raptors game late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a groin/thigh injury.

Oh, no. Devin Booker has to be carried off the court with what appears to be a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/V7IR2ixHla — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 6, 2017

He had to be carried off the floor, which was a sign things were not good. The Suns later said Booker has a strained thigh muscle and will be evaluated further in Phoenix.

Injury Update: Devin Booker has a strained left adductor. He will be further evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 6, 2017

Booker was having an off game, as he had shot just 4-of-15 with 19 points in 39 minutes. He’s averaging 24.5 points per game this season and has been Phoenix’s top player.