pixel 1
header
Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Suns say Devin Booker has strain, will be evaluated

December 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Devin Booker

The initial news on Devin Booker appears to be somewhat encouraging.

Booker left Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns-Toronto Raptors game late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a groin/thigh injury.

He had to be carried off the floor, which was a sign things were not good. The Suns later said Booker has a strained thigh muscle and will be evaluated further in Phoenix.

Booker was having an off game, as he had shot just 4-of-15 with 19 points in 39 minutes. He’s averaging 24.5 points per game this season and has been Phoenix’s top player.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus