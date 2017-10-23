pixel 1
Monday, October 23, 2017

Report: Suns send Eric Bledsoe home, trade viewed as likely

October 23, 2017
by Grey Papke

Eric Bledsoe’s days with the Phoenix Suns appear to be nearing an end.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday that the Suns guard was sent home after Monday’s shootaround and ruled out of the team’s game, with rival executives believing that it’s only a matter of time before Bledsoe is traded.

Bledsoe’s suspicious tweet on Sunday put the wheels in motion, and it’s likely that it was a reason for Bledsoe being sent home. With the Suns in full rebuilding mode, it’s a question of when, not if Bledsoe is dealt.

