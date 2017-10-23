Report: Suns send Eric Bledsoe home, trade viewed as likely

Eric Bledsoe’s days with the Phoenix Suns appear to be nearing an end.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday that the Suns guard was sent home after Monday’s shootaround and ruled out of the team’s game, with rival executives believing that it’s only a matter of time before Bledsoe is traded.

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Rival executives anticipate that a trade is looming for Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Bledsoe’s suspicious tweet on Sunday put the wheels in motion, and it’s likely that it was a reason for Bledsoe being sent home. With the Suns in full rebuilding mode, it’s a question of when, not if Bledsoe is dealt.