Report: Suns trying to move Tyson Chandler in potential Bledsoe trade

Phoenix may be trying to dump another veteran along with Eric Bledsoe.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Friday that the Suns are exploring the possibility of moving Tyson Chandler in a potential Bledsoe trade.

As the Suns seek a new home via trade for Eric Bledsoe, they've explored trying to move Tyson Chandler in the same deal, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 27, 2017

While it has become rather obvious in recent days that Bledsoe and the Suns both want to go their separate ways, the team coud benefit from offloading Chandler as well. The 35-year-old is in the third year of a four-year, $52 million deal. While he is still a decent rebounding and interior presence, the Suns have a number of young frontcourt players who could use his minutes instead.

It’s not the first time in recent months that the ex-Defensive Player of the Year Chandler has been rumored to be on the block, but the Bledsoe situation could be adding a sense of urgency for Phoenix to go all-in on their future.