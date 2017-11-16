Phoenix Suns poke fun at themselves on Twitter for awful first half

The Phoenix Suns were annihilated by the Houston Rockets in the first half of Thursday night’s game between the teams, but at least they had a sense of humor about it.

Phoenix allowed 90 — yes 90!! — points to Houston in the first half of the game. That prompted this humorous halftime tweet from the Suns:

The Rockets chimed in, though they were thoughtful and didn’t rub it in:

The 90-point first half tied for the second most in NBA history. Coincidentally, the Suns have the record with 107 points in the first half against Denver in 1990, according to the Rockets.

To put things in perspective, the Rockets scored more in the first half against Phoenix than the high-scoring Golden State Warriors managed in the entire game in their loss to Boston earlier in the night.