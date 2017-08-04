Report: Suns willing to trade big haul for Kyrie Irving

The Cleveland Cavaliers are far from solving their Kyrie Irving crisis, but an enticing trade offer may be coming from out West.

In an episode of “The Scoop” podcast this week, 1500 ESPN’s Darren Wolfson said that the Suns, while they are not willing to include No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson in a potential trade for Irving, would trade Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender, and a future first-round pick for the All-Star guard.

While LeBron James does seem to covet Jackson, he has a close relationship with fellow Klutch Sports client Bledsoe, as we have definitely seen recently. The 19-year-old Bender makes for a riveting case as well — he’s still incredibly raw, but as a sweet-shooting seven-footer with versatility on defense, he might help the Cavs match up better against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Irving next to Devin Booker in Phoenix would be an elite offensive backcourt, so there’s certainly a lot of intrigue to this latest trade rumor.

H/T ProBasketballTalk