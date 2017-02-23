T-Wolves reportedly backed away from Ricky Rubio-Derrick Rose trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a Ricky Rubio for Derrick Rose trade to consider at the deadline, but they reportedly backed away.

ESPN’s Marc Stein says Minnesota could have traded Rubio for Rose straight up but declined the deal.

At the finish line, league sources say, New York was prepared to trade Derrick Rose for Ricky Rubio straight up. But the Wolves balked. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Minnesota may have declined a trade for Rose for a few reasons.

Rose is on an expiring contract and will be a free agent after the season, while Rubio is still under contract for two more years. Perhaps they felt keeping Rubio was more worthwhile than having Rose for a few months before potentially losing him in free agency. It’s possible that Rose’s people told the Timberwolves he wouldn’t sign there long-term.

Rubio is averaging 8.9 points and 8.4 assists per game this season.