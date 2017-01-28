Taj Gibson: Bulls’ young players want to see Dwyane Wade practice more

Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson admitted something rather startling on Saturday: Rajon Rondo may have had something of a point.

Gibson revealed that some of the younger Bulls players wanted to see Dwyane Wade on the practice court more, an issue that came up in a Friday team meeting.

“That’s one of the things in the meeting: Young guys just want a little bit more from him,” Gibson said of Wade, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “And he brung it today. He pushed the young guys. And that’s a sign that that meeting did a little something.

“It’s all about positive. We’re not trying to have any negative aspects, anything like that. We got everybody against us right now. The only people who are going to help us out of this is ourselves. And we understand that. And [executive VP John Paxson] said it in the meeting yesterday, too.”

The comments come on the heels of what Fred Hoiberg considered the team’s worst loss of the season. It sounds like there were some problems that went unaddressed for a very long time, and perhaps with this being flushed out of the system, things will get better for the Bulls.