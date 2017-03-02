Taj Gibson makes insane shot at buzzer (Video)

Credit Taj Gibson with both an interception and touchdown pass for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gibson made an incredible play just before halftime of Thursday’s Thunder-Trail Blazers game when he intercepted a Portland pass and made a three-quarters court buzzer-beater on a one-handed heave:

Can we take a moment to appreciate all the awesome aspects of that shot?

First, Gibson intercepted a pass by Portland that went almost the full length of the court. That’s not easy.

Then he remembered to beat the clock by heaving a shot — one-handed no less.

Lastly, he made the freaking shot from the far 3-point line!

That 3-pointer made it 60-57 Oklahoma City going into halftime. Those were probably the most difficult three points Gibson’s ever earned.