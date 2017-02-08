Dave Joerger: Limiting future technicals a ‘good challenge’ for DeMarcus Cousins

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger thinks DeMarcus Cousins has set himself up for a unique challenge.

Cousins is serving a one-game suspension Wednesday night for collecting his 16th technical foul of the season. From this point forward, Cousins will face additional discipline for every two technicals he picks up.

In Joerger’s mind, that’s a healthy challenge.

“There’s a lot more bite to it now, for every two,” Joerger said, via James Ham of CSN Bay Area. “It’s a good challenge.”

Joerger admitted that Cousins’s temperament is a constant work in progress, but despite the repeated technicals, the coach feels his star center is becoming a better leader.

“The way he goes about his business and how he’s been very positive with his teammates when we’re having tough time and pushing them when we’re having good times,” Joerger said. “You just see the leadership growing in him.”

It’s clear that Cousins’s maturity and leadership is still a work in progress. There’s good reason to be skeptical of whether he’ll be able to keep his attitude in check, even with the increased punishment for techs.