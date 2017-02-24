Terrence Jones reportedly interested in joining Celtics

Even if they let this year’s trade deadline pass without making a move, the Boston Celtics may still have a viable path towards improving their roster.

Responding to a question from a Twitter follower on Friday, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported that free agent big man Terrence Jones is interested in joining the Celtics.

Not in Boguts world… so no idea. Heard Terrence Jones interested in the Celtics. He is a productive player. https://t.co/IZy2O453fQ — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) February 24, 2017

The 25-year-old Jones was released by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week after their acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins. He holds averages of 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

As it stands right now, Al Horford seems to be the only Celtics big man whose role is set in stone. Amir Johnson is the other starter alongside him, but he focuses mainly on screening, defense, and rebounding and is averaging fewer minutes per game this year than Kelly Olynyk. Also competing for the remaining playing time have been Jonas Jerebko and Tyler Zeller.

A post-up, face-up, and (occasional) spot-up threat, Jones would probably be the best offensive player of those non-Horford options. A pairing could also serve a mutual benefit with the Celtics a legitimate Eastern contender but one that could still use an upgrade or two. Perhaps we’ll know it’s real when Isaiah Thomas tweets another emoji.