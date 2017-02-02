Terry Stotts has funny reaction to Rick Carlisle’s assessment of Mavs

There’s no banter quite like NBA coaching banter.

Ahead of Portland’s game against Dallas on Friday, Blazers head coach Terry Stotts had a funny reaction to Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle’s recent tongue-in-cheek assessment of his team, per Mike Richman of the Oregonian.

Rick Carlisle on Mavs: 'We're a sh** team, but an underrated sh** team' Terry Stotts: 'I don't think they're a poop team.' — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) February 2, 2017

Of course, Stotts is probably a bit biased as he was a member of Carlisle’s staff in Dallas from 2008 to 2012 and won the NBA title with him in 2011. Stotts also used to coach Mavs starting guard Wesley Matthews in Portland.

Still, Stotts has always been something of a ride-or-die guy, so these types of quips are perfectly within character for him.